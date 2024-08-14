Menu Icon
Mass protests in India after medical trainee found dead

Mass protests in India after medical trainee found dead

Hundreds of thousands of doctors across India marched on Tuesday after a medical trainee was found dead at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata last week. The incident sparked demands for better security for health professionals and revived long-running concerns about gender-based violence and women's safety in India.

The story. The 31-year-old trainee was last seen retiring for a nap at 2 am on Friday after completing a 36-hour shift. Her body was discovered the following morning, unclothed and with injuries suggesting sexual assault. A "civic volunteer" with unauthorized access to the hospital was arrested as a suspect.

Indian health professionals, especially in government hospitals, have long complained about poor working conditions. A 2015 survey by the IMA showed 75% of doctors in India have faced workplace violence. Meanwhile, the 2022 NCRB report found an average of 90 rapes a day are reported in the country – almost certainly a vast undercount.

Leading medical workers associations called off a short-lived strike after meeting with Health Minister JP Nadda to press their demands for a transparent investigation, but they have pledged to continue agitating for better federal-level protections for medical staff. So far, PM Narendra Modi has not addressed the issue.
