everything is political

Mexican judges strike against AMLO’s proposed judicial reform

​People stand outside the building of the Federal Judiciary Council as Mexico's judicial workers launched an indefinite nationwide strike ahead of votes by lawmakers on overhauling the country's judiciary, including moving to the popular election of judges, in Mexico City, Mexico August 19, 2024.

REUTERS/Paola Garcia/File Photo

Mexico’s federal courts saw thousands of judges and their employees launch a strike on Monday against a proposed judicial overhaul that would force all judges in the country to stand for election. They also object to the proposed elimination of the system that handles career development and promotions within the judicial system and say the proposed changes will rob Mexico of judicial impartiality.

But outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has accused many judges of being corrupt, says his proposed reforms will help reduce corruption. Obrador sees the judicial reform as part of his “Fourth Transformation,” which he claims will make Mexico a more equitable and democratic society.

AMLO’s proposal has spooked the markets, but with majorities in Congress and his protege Claudia Sheinbaum soon taking over as president, the reforms will likely move forward. Undeterred by the long odds, the judges, clerks, and other judicial workers who went on strike are vowing to continue until AMLO backs down.
Latest