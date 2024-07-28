Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Philippines successfully conducts resupply through disputed sea under new deal

FILE PHOTO: Philippine Marines fold a Philippine national flag during a flag retreat at the BRP Sierra Madre, a marooned transport ship in the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, March 29, 2014.

FILE PHOTO: Philippine Marines fold a Philippine national flag during a flag retreat at the BRP Sierra Madre, a marooned transport ship in the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, March 29, 2014.

REUTERS/Erik De Castro/File Photo

On Saturday, Filipino vessels carried food and supplies to the South Thomas Shoal, a disputed atoll in the South China Sea that has been the source of severely strained relations with Beijing in recent months. The mission represents an early success for the recently signed deal between China and the Philippines intended to cool temperatures in the region and preserve the status quo through better coordination and communication.

Manila and Beijing’s coastguards reportedly communicated about the mission in advance, and Chinese ships did not shadow or intercept the Filipinos as in past attempted resupply missions.

While details about the deal have not been made public, both sides passed the first test with flying colors. Confrontations between Manila and Beijing had been posing a serious risk of escalation – and such encounters could spiral quickly given the longstanding mutual defense treaty between the US and the Philippines.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken applauded the peaceful coordination and said the US “[expects] to see that it continues going forward.”
second thomas shoalphilippineschinarisk of escalationus china relationssouth china sea

Today In 60 Seconds

Will Kamala Harris’ momentum last in the race against Trump?

Biden's exit overshadows Netanyahu's US visit

Starmer's plan to boost UK economy will take some time

With Biden out, can Kamala Harris defeat Trump?

RNC shows how Trump has transformed GOP

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest