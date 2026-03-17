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Israel says it killed Iran’s security chief, US considers tying Zambia’s HIV aid to minerals access, Cuba’s power grid cuts out

March 13, 2026, Tehran, Iran: ALI LARIJANI (C), Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, participates in the Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day rally, a commemoration in support of the Palestinian people on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Tehran.

March 13, 2026, Tehran, Iran: ALI LARIJANI (C), Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, participates in the Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day rally, a commemoration in support of the Palestinian people on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Tehran.

Supreme National Security Counci via ZUMA Press Wire
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

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Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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March 17, 2026

Israel says it has killed Iran’s security chief, as war drags on

Ali Larijani, who was head of the Islamic Republic’s influential security council and had effectively run the country since Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s death, was killed in a strike overnight, Israel has said. Tehran has not confirmed his death. If it is true, Larijani would be the latest senior Iranian official to be assassinated, following Khamenei, IRGC Commander Mohammad Pakpour, and National Defense Council leader Ali Shamkhani. Larijani was seen as a pragmatist who had the capacity to negotiate with the United States, so his killing could potentially embolden hardline figures in the regime. Israel, meanwhile, said it will continue to hunt down the Islamic Republic’s leaders, as the conflict shows no immediate signs of ending. Gulf states are now reportedly pushing Washington to continue hitting Iran hard and crush the regime’s ability to threaten the region’s oil industry.

Separately, Iran appears to be allowing certain fuel tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, including two that were headed to India, a move that may provide some relief to energy markets.

US considers linking HIV aid to critical minerals in Zambia

A drafted US memo to Zambia shared with The New York Times on Tuesday showed Washington is considering withholding HIV assistance unless the African nation grants the US more access to its critical minerals. The memo marks the latest example of the “trade not aid” approach the Trump administration is taking to Africa. In a similar move last month, Washington agreed to help Congo combat HIV/AIDS and other diseases weeks after the nation handed US companies increased access to the country’s rich minerals. For decades, Zambia has benefitted from the Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, which is an HIV treatment program that has been one of the most successful and bipartisan US programs in Africa. Losing the aid potentially risks treatments that 1.3 million Zambians rely on daily.

Cuba hints at opening to US investment

A top Cuban official has said the crisis-stricken nation, which suffered yet another island-wide blackout yesterday, will open to more investment from the US, especially from Cuban Americans. Details have yet to emerge, but the shift comes as the communist-run island runs out of fuel due to a de facto blockade on oil deliveries imposed by US President Donald Trump, who said on Monday he could now “take” the country and “do whatever I want with it.” Rumors are swirling of a possible US-Cuba deal in which Cuba’s president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, would resign in order to pave the way for closer economic relations between the US and the Cuban regime. Since 2020, as much as 10% of the Cuban population has fled an economic crisis brought on by economic mismanagement, US sanctions, and the tourism-killing effects of the pandemic.

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