Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

What We're Watching

What We’re Watching: Trump-Europe feud over Greenland heats up, Syria’s Kurds make deal with government, Guatemala in state of emergency

​People attend a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand that the Arctic island be ceded to the U.S., calling for it to be allowed to determine its own future, in Nuuk, Greenland, January 17, 2026.

People attend a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand that the Arctic island be ceded to the U.S., calling for it to be allowed to determine its own future, in Nuuk, Greenland, January 17, 2026.

REUTERS/Marko Djurica
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

See Full Bio
Zac Weisz
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
January 20, 2026

Trump lambasts Europe overnight as Greenland feud escalates

In a flurry of social media posts last night, US President Donald Trump chastised several of his European counterparts, threatening extra tariffs on specific goods, releasing private text messages, and publishing AI-generated images that displayed Greenland, Canada and Venezuela as American territories. Trump’s late-night barrage follows his Saturday announcement that the US plans to impose an extra 10% tariff on eight European nations over their support for Greenland, beginning Feb. 1. The US leader added to the friction Monday by inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to join the Gaza Board of Peace. Even some of Trump’s right-wing allies in Europe, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the UK’s Nigel Farage, criticized the move. Trump will come face to face with European leaders when he flies out to Davos later today.

Under duress, Syria’s Kurds make deal with Damascus

After Syria’s government made significant territorial gains into areas controlled by the Syrian Defense Forces (SDF) last week, the US-backed Kurdish group agreed to a deal that’s been long in the making. The agreement establishes an immediate ceasefire and folds the SDF into the country’s military forces. The Syrian government, led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, and SDF have sealed pacts before, but the context is different this time: the Kurds are in a much weaker position after recent battlefield losses. Under the terms, the Syrian government will take over much of the semi-autonomous region of Syria that the Kurds had seized during the 14-year civil war that ended in 2024, including the oil and gas fields.

Guatemala cracks down on gangs after coordinated prison uprising

Guatemala's President Bernardo Arévalo declared a 30-day state of emergency after authorities accused criminal gangs of killing eight police officers in a coordinated prison riot. The violence erupted when gang-affiliated inmates at three prisons took 46 hostages, demanding that incarcerated leaders be moved to lower-security facilities. Authorities retook all three prisons Sunday, and the emergency measure suspends assembly rights and permits warrantless arrests. The chaos reflects Guatemala's ongoing struggle with transnational gangs like Barrio 18 and MS-13, which are blamed for driving up the country's homicide rate to double the global average.

We’re also watching the fallout of Sunday’s tragic train crash in southern Spain that has left at least 41 people dead and dozens injured. Authorities who are investigating the cause have found a broken joint on the rails. The high-speed rail network is the second-largest in the world, behind only China.
europegreenlandtrumptariffstrump foreign policy

Latest Videos

Putin's "Special Military Operation" Bopplay icon
Puppet Regime

Putin's "Special Military Operation" Bop

Trump’s demands put Europe in FAFO territory
Quick Take

Trump’s demands put Europe in FAFO territory

Trump's foreign policy is reshaping the world order
GZERO World Clips

Trump's foreign policy is reshaping the world order

Why Trump is pushing to take Greenland
Quick Take

Why Trump is pushing to take Greenland

One year into Trump 2.0: How the world has changed
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

One year into Trump 2.0: How the world has changed

How Trump transformed the US presidency
Ian Explains

How Trump transformed the US presidency

More For You

What We’re Watching: The US is upset about a trade deal, Sudan food stocks run low, Denmark puts boots on the ice

​Tractors drive on the N-403 towards Zafra during a rally on 16 January 2026 in Badajoz, Extremadura (Spain).

Tractors drive on the N-403 towards Zafra during a rally on 16 January 2026 in Badajoz, Extremadura (Spain).

Photo by Javier Cintas/Europa Press/ABACAPRESS.COM
Food fight! Why the US is upset about the EU-Mercosur dealThe US is criticizing a new EU trade deal with South America’s Mercosur bloc, saying it unfairly favors European farmers at the expense of American importers. The agreement – nearly 25 years in the making – would cut most tariffs across a combined market of toughly 700 million people and [...]

What We’re Watching: Machado vs. Rodríguez envoy in DC, Second phase of Gaza ceasefire begins, UK’s Conservatives in freefall

​Pro-government supporters holding a Venezuela's flag attend a rally against U.S President Donald Trump in Caracas, Venezuela August 14, 2017.

Pro-government supporters holding a Venezuela's flag attend a rally against U.S President Donald Trump in Caracas, Venezuela August 14, 2017.

REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Venezuela’s political limbo on display in WashingtonWhen they meet at the White House today, Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado will seek to convince US President Donald Trump that it was a mistake to back Delcy Rodríguez as interim leader of Venezuela. At the same time, a special envoy representing [...]

What We’re Watching: Greenlanders & Danes comes to DC, Somalia cuts ties with the UAE, Japan is heading for an election

​A shop owner David Rogilds holds a shirt that he sells in Nuuk, Greenland, January 14, 2026.

A shop owner David Rogilds holds a shirt that he sells in Nuuk, Greenland, January 14, 2026.

REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Greenland officials come to Washington, after PM rejects joining USRock, meet hard place: officials from Denmark and Greenland are meeting with members of the Trump administration to discuss the future of the semi-autonomous island. The various players have discussed the matter before, but this is the first time since US President Donald Trump [...]

What We’re Watching: Trump threatens China truce over Iran, Cuba’s crippling economy faces more headwinds, Canada’s Carney seeks détente in Beijing

​People hold flafs and light up their phones outside the U.S. consulate during a rally in support of nationwide protests in Iran, in Milan, Italy, January 13, 2026.

People hold flafs and light up their phones outside the U.S. consulate during a rally in support of nationwide protests in Iran, in Milan, Italy, January 13, 2026.

REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Will Trump end the China truce over Iran?US President Donald Trump said he would impose a 25% tariff on countries that do business with Iran, escalating pressure on the Islamic Republic as protests rage across the country. The White House is still considering talks with Tehran, although Trump is leaning toward authorizing military strikes, the [...]