The Graphic Truth: America's racial wealth gap
Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, the day the last Black slaves in America were emancipated after the end of the Civil War. In the century and a half since, segregation, Jim Crow laws, and other forms of overt discrimination against Blacks have all contributed to a persistent wealth gap between Black and non-Black Americans. Here, we take a look at a few indicators that illustrate the divide.