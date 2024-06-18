Menu Icon
everything is political

The Graphic Truth: America's racial wealth gap

Graphic by Paige Fusco, GZERO Media
Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, the day the last Black slaves in America were emancipated after the end of the Civil War. In the century and a half since, segregation, Jim Crow laws, and other forms of overt discrimination against Blacks have all contributed to a persistent wealth gap between Black and non-Black Americans. Here, we take a look at a few indicators that illustrate the divide.

