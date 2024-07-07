We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Will Joe go?
The calls keep coming for US President Joe Biden to end his 2024 reelection campaign, with two letters reportedly circulating among House Democrats calling for Biden to step aside.Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia has invited fellow senators to meet Monday to discuss the Biden campaign.
Many in the party see the coming week as crucial, including Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy who said “I do think the clock is ticking,” but a defiant Bidensaid “only the Lord Almighty” could make him quit in a 22-minute interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos Friday night. Biden reaffirmed he would stay, called Donald Trump a “congenital liar,” andrefused to take a cognitive test, saying that he takes a test “every day” just doing his job.
While the president didn’t make any blunders, his performance still left many Democrats uneasy. That concern grew after it became public that Biden’s team had provided suggested questions to two radio interviewersin advance, prompting his aides to say they would cease the practice.
Despitea strong rally in Madison and awarm welcome in Philadelphia, the list of Democrats who want the President to step aside keeps growing longer. So far, nine House Democrats have called for him to quit, the latest being representatives Adam Smith of Washington, Jerry Nadler of New York, Mark Takano of California and Joe Morelle of New York.
As the week unfolds, with Biden hosting the NATO Summit in Washington, DC, we’ll be watching who else joins the chorus – and whether Biden changes his mind.