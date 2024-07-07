Menu Icon
Will Joe go?

President of the United States Joe Biden is delivering off-the-cuff remarks unscripted following remarks at the podium with First Lady Jill Biden at a BBQ with members of the military and their families on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., United States, on July 4, 2024.

Kyle Mazza via Reuters Connect

The calls keep coming for US President Joe Biden to end his 2024 reelection campaign, with two letters reportedly circulating among House Democrats calling for Biden to step aside.Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia has invited fellow senators to meet Monday to discuss the Biden campaign.

Many in the party see the coming week as crucial, including Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy who said “I do think the clock is ticking,” but a defiant Bidensaid “only the Lord Almighty” could make him quit in a 22-minute interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos Friday night. Biden reaffirmed he would stay, called Donald Trump a “congenital liar,” andrefused to take a cognitive test, saying that he takes a test “every day” just doing his job.

While the president didn’t make any blunders, his performance still left many Democrats uneasy. That concern grew after it became public that Biden’s team had provided suggested questions to two radio interviewersin advance, prompting his aides to say they would cease the practice.

Despitea strong rally in Madison and awarm welcome in Philadelphia, the list of Democrats who want the President to step aside keeps growing longer. So far, nine House Democrats have called for him to quit, the latest being representatives Adam Smith of Washington, Jerry Nadler of New York, Mark Takano of California and Joe Morelle of New York.

As the week unfolds, with Biden hosting the NATO Summit in Washington, DC, we’ll be watching who else joins the chorus – and whether Biden changes his mind.

