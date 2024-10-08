Menu Icon
China wants its companies to ditch Nvidia

An illustration of US and Chinese flags in front of a circuit board with semiconductor chips.

Nvidia’s highest-end chips are off-limits to Chinese companies due to strict export controls from the US. That hasn’t stopped developers from either buying lower-grade chips or finding the best chips in underground markets, but that may soon change.

Beijing has reportedly begun urging its private sector to use Huawei’s chips instead of Nvidia’s chips. China’s government hasn’t made an official announcement on the matter — at least not yet. Analysts expect that Huawei’s newest chip could perform better than the China-specific chip currently marketed by Nvidia. Huawei’s chips are nowhere near as advanced as chips from Nvidia or AMD, but they are more advanced than the ones Chinese companies can legally buy.

That all results in Huawei getting a boost in business from China’s domestic AI sector. If it can offer a decent chip for running and training AI models, and the government pressures companies to buy from them, it could be a boon for their pockets and help them develop better tech in the future.

Latest