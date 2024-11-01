Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Ian Explains: Your vote is secure, so why are you still worried?

Ian Explains: Your vote is secure, so why are you still worried?
- YouTube
youtu.be
President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
https://x.com/ianbremmer
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianbremmer/
As Americans head to the polls, election officials face the dual challenge of safeguarding both the voting process and public confidence in it, with foreign adversaries and domestic actors ready to exploit any lingering doubts about election integrity. On Ian Explains, Ian Bremmer discusses the roots of Americans’ mistrust in the security of their votes, even though election systems are indeed secure.

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, the award-winning weekly global affairs series, airs nationwide on US public television stations (check local listings).

New digital episodes of GZERO World are released every Monday on YouTube. Don't miss an episode: subscribe to GZERO's YouTube channel and turn on notifications (🔔).

From Your Site Articles
ian explainsian bremmergzero world with ian bremmerus electionus presidential election 2024kamala harrisdonald trumpgoprepublicansdemocratsharris vs. trumptrump vs harrisdemocracyballotvoter fraud

Latest Videos

State of the World

Ian Bremmer: AI and clean energy are reshaping the US-China rivalry

US election: America is at war with itself
State of the World

US election: America is at war with itself

Rahm Emanuel & Ian Bremmer discuss the challenges facing US democracy
State of the World

Rahm Emanuel & Ian Bremmer discuss the challenges facing US democracy

Putin pulls up to Trump's Madison Square Garden rally
Puppet Regime

Putin pulls up to Trump's Madison Square Garden rally

How can we produce more food for the world, sustainably?
Global Stage Interviews

How can we produce more food for the world, sustainably?

Will offensive Puerto Rico remarks hurt Trump's chances?
World

Will offensive Puerto Rico remarks hurt Trump's chances?