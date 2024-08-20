We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Night one of the DNC: Goodbye Biden, hello Harris
On the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, the party ushered in a new candidate – and a new era. The convention was electrified by the Democratic Party’s newfound hope for electoral success with Kamala Harris as their nominee and reverence for President Joe Biden’s decision to step down.
In his keynote speech, Biden took to the stage teary-eyed as the crowd chanted, “Thank you, Joe!” While effectively saying farewell to his career in politics, Biden highlighted the triumphs of his presidency and offered a full-throated endorsement ofHarrisas his replacement.
He touted his success in rallying NATO to take on Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the war in Ukraine, lowering prescription prices, and canceling student loan debt. He also focused on legislative achievements, like the bipartisan infrastructure and CHIPS bills, which are key to many down-ballot Democrats’ campaigns. Biden was never more fired up than when speaking about Donald Trump, portraying the former president as an existential threat to the country.
Biden explained that his devotion to his nation fueled his decision to pass the baton to Harris. “I love this job,” he told the crowd, “but I love my country more.”
Introduction time. Harris has been on the national stage for years, but Democrats are still using the convention to boost her profile for voters who haven’t followed her career closely. Childhood friends described how her protective instincts drove her to become a prosecutor, a profession they argued made her the perfect opponent to take on Trump, who is facing multiple criminal indictments. Harris made two surprise appearances on stage as well last night, ensuring her presence was felt even if the crowd was gathered to hear Biden say goodbye.
The Democrats also had to prove they were unifiedbehind Harris and sent out a long list of party heavyweights – moderates and progressives alike – to sing her praises. Many were women spanning generations and races, an unmistakable nod to Harris’ potential to be the first woman and woman of color to serve as president. Hillary Clinton called on Democrats to help Harris break the glass ceiling she couldn’t against Trump in 2016. “On the other side of that glass ceiling,” Clinton said, “is Kamala Harris raising her hand and taking the oath of office as our 47th president of the United States.”
Democratic platform unveiled. The event revealed the cornerstones of Harris’ campaign. Reproductive rights were center stage, an issue that has motivated Democrats to go to the polls since Roe v. Wade was overturned and is on the ballot in more than a half-dozen states.
Three women shared emotional stories about being denied care in states with abortion restrictions, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who won his race in a red state in part by defending abortion rights, warned that a second Trump term would further imperil abortion access.
There was also a focus on the issues facing the middle and working classes, like affordable childcare, high housing costs, and debt. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the party’s most prominent progressives, was met with a thunder of applause when she embraced Harris as a champion for these issues, describing her as a “woman who fights every single day to lift working people out from under the boots of greed trampling on our way of life.” Shawn Fain, the president of the powerful United Automobile Workers union, also gave a speech endorsing Harris.
The attacks on Trump were frequent. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland recounted the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and Rep. Robert Garcia of California said that during the COVID pandemic, Trump had “peddled conspiracy theories across the country.”
Trump, meanwhile, posted on Truth Social, accusing the Democrats of “a vicious coup,” pointing to the fact the party’s platform wasn’t updated after Biden stepped back from the race. That said, Democrats did not break any rules in making the switch.
But swapping Harris for Biden has reinvigorated Democrats. So far,the convention has served as a pep rally for the party's future. The energy in Chicago is reminiscent of the Republican National Convention, which took place just five weeks ago when the GOP was flying high off of Trump surviving an assassination attempt, his strong debate performance, and his lead over Biden in the polls.
The tables have turned quickly for Democrats, but Harris must still prove she can sustain her momentum — and a lot can change between now and November.