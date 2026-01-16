Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Analysis

The strange silence of Vladimir Putin

​Russian President Vladimir Putin during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, on December 22, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, on December 22, 2022.

Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Pool via REUTERS
Alex Kliment
By Alex KlimentJanuary 16, 2026
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
See Full Bio

As Vladimir Putin tells it, the most important moment in his geopolitical education came via a phone call. It was December of 1989. The Berlin Wall had just fallen, and popular protests were sweeping away most of the Soviet-backed governments in Eastern Europe.

Putin, then a Soviet spy in the East German backwater of Dresden, was holed up in the city’s KGB villa as a group of protesters approached, demanding entry. While his fellow agents frantically crammed boxes of top-secret documents into the fire of a basement furnace, Putin picked up the phone and called the local Soviet Army base to ask for reinforcements.

“Moscow is silent,” came the reply. The Kremlin wouldn’t authorize a deployment of troops. The answer stunned and enraged Putin, he later told a biographer. “A paralysis of power,” he recalled, had allowed the Soviet empire to crumble.

Putin has spent much of his political career trying to overcome the humiliation of the Soviet collapse. But over the past year, as ally after ally has gotten ousted or bombed – in some cases by the US – Putin has been curiously silent himself.

A little over a year ago, jihadist militias swept through Syria and overthrew Kremlin-backed Syrian strongman Bashar al-Assad.

Several months later, the US and Israel bombed the nuclear program of Iran, another key Russian ally and a major supplier of drones for Putin’s assault on Ukraine.

Then, earlier this month, US special forces nabbed Putin’s “great friend” Nicolás Maduro in his pajamas and flew the Venezuelan strongman to a New York City jail – destroying half a dozen of the country’s Russian-made air defenses for good measure.

Aside from condemning these episodes as violations of international law – a body of rules Putin himself has happily shredded in Ukraine – the Kremlin sent no military aid to its allies.

Why?

For one thing, Russia has its hands full with Ukraine. Putin’s full scale invasion of Ukraine is about to enter its fifth year, and although his army continues to slowly grind through Eastern Ukraine, the conflict – Moscow’s deadliest and most costly since World War II – is a significant drain on Russia’s manpower, attention, and resources.

That, in turn, means Putin is more constrained and has to pick his battles wisely. Unlike the Soviet bloc – an empire that Moscow had maintained for more than four decades – today’s Russian alliances with countries like Iran, Syria, or Venezuela are looser and more opportunistic.

So while Putin is willing to suffer immense pressure in order to preserve control over Ukraine, which he sees as a core interest, there’s less reason to stick his neck out for other, more distant partners, especially if it would put him in direct conflict with the US or other important partners like Israel and the Arab states.

Washington, after all, isn’t just a superior military power, it’s also the key player in Ukraine negotiations where Putin is still hoping to get the Trump administration to endorse his maximalist demands for Ukraine’s territory and demilitarization.

But the final answer may be the most interesting: Putin sees an opportunity in all of this.

With his strike on Venezuela, Donald Trump signalled a new set of expectations and unspoken rules for the world order. High-handed lectures about international law, democracy, and shared values are out. Raw power and spheres of influence are in. This is a more brutally honest – or honestly brutal – system governed, as Trump’s own adviser Stephen Miller recently put it, by the “iron law” of power.

That’s a world Putin can probably live with for now. After all, he has long bristled at the West’s double-standard hectoring about democracy and sovereignty. He has long argued that Ukraine is in Moscow’s sphere of influence the way that Trump now considers Venezuela (and Panama and Canada and Greenland, for that matter) to be in Washington’s.

If the world’s only superpower is going to willingly meet him where he’s at on these issues, why try to stop it? For Vladimir Putin these days, a certain kind of silence is golden.

putinvenezuelamadurorussia-ukraine warrussia

Latest Videos

How Trump transformed the US presidencyplay icon
Ian Explains

How Trump transformed the US presidency

Why Trump’s Greenland threats alarm Europe
GZERO Europe

Why Trump’s Greenland threats alarm Europe

Trump targets Fed chair
ask ian

Trump targets Fed chair

Frank Fukuyama on Venezuela: "This is a nation-building exercise"
GZERO World Clips

Frank Fukuyama on Venezuela: "This is a nation-building exercise"

US response to Iran protests
Quick Take

US response to Iran protests

More For You

A tale of two protests

​Members of law enforcement gather, as tensions rise after federal law enforcement agents were involved in a shooting incident, a week after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, in north Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., January 15, 2026.

Members of law enforcement gather, as tensions rise after federal law enforcement agents were involved in a shooting incident, a week after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, in north Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., January 15, 2026.

REUTERS/Ryan Murphy
This last week has provided a distillation of US President Donald Trump’s view on how American military might should be deployed at home and abroad.On the heels of the US’s ousting of Venezuela’s dictator Nicolás Maduro, the US appeared poised to strike Iran on behalf of the government's brutality against protesters, after reports suggested [...]

Will Iran’s protests bring down the regime?

Will Iran’s protests bring down the regime?
For over two weeks now, Iranians have been pouring into the streets in the largest demonstrations the country has seen since the 2022 “Women, Life, Freedom” uprising, and possibly since the 2009 Green Movement. It started with economics: merchants in Tehran shuttering their shops on Dec. 29 to protest a currency in free fall and skyrocketing [...]

Uganda’s “new breed” of leadership gets old

​Supporters of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, leader of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, attend his final rally ahead of the general election in Kampala, Uganda, January 13, 2026.

Supporters of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, leader of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, attend his final rally ahead of the general election in Kampala, Uganda, January 13, 2026.

REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
Ugandans go to the polls tomorrow in an election where President Yoweri Museveni is widely expected to be reelected, as authorities crack down on political dissent. On Saturday, soldiers fanned out across the capital of Kampala, to counter unspecified “threats of violence.” On Tuesday, authorities shut down the internet, citing misinformation, [...]

Venezuela owes China money. Will Beijing see it?

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Latin American Affairs Qiu Xiaoqi in Caracas, Venezuela, on January 2, 2026.​

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Latin American Affairs Qiu Xiaoqi meet at the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela, on January 2, 2026.

Marcelo Garcia/Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
When the United States seized Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro earlier this month, and started working on a plan to take long-term control of the country’s oil reserves, Caracas’s largest crude customer was bound to take notice.After all, China is owed Venezuelan oil, and quite a lot of it, too.Since the turn of the current century, China has [...]