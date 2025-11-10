Hard Numbers: BBC leader resigns over Trump edit, Another typhoon tears through the Philippines, US same-sex marriage isn’t going away, China ends some export controls

Two BBC leaders, Director-Generaland BBC News Head resigned on Sunday after it emerged that the British news organization edited footage of US Presidentin a misleading fashion. Trump has now threatened to sue. A recent poll found the BBC was one of the most trusted news organizations in the US: Americans were 26 percentage points more likely to call it trustworthy, making it the second-most trusted in the US behind the Weather Channel. Will that hold?

4: Not even a week after Typhoon Kalmaegi ripped through the Philippines and killed over 200 people, another typhoon – this one called Fung-wong – has hit the Southeast Asian nation. At least four have died from this latest storm. More than a million people evacuated the worst-affected areas before it hit, which may have helped keep the human toll relatively low.

10: The Supreme Court refused a request from a Kentucky county clerk to reconsider Obergefell v. Hodges, a ruling from 10 years ago that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. The clerk had refused to issue same-sex marriage licenses over her religious beliefs. A Gallup poll conducted in May found most Americans, 68% , support rights for same-sex marriage.