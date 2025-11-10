Menu Icon
Hard Numbers: BBC leader resigns over Trump edit, Another typhoon tears through the Philippines, US same-sex marriage isn’t going away, China ends some export controls

Members of the media gather outside Broadcasting House, the BBC headquarters in central London, as BBC Director General Tim Davie and BBC News CEO Deborah Turness resign following accusations of bias and the controversy surrounding the editing of the Trump speech before the Capitol riots on 6 January 2021 in a BBC Panorama documentary.

Members of the media gather outside Broadcasting House, the BBC headquarters in central London, as BBC Director General Tim Davie and BBC News CEO Deborah Turness resign following accusations of bias and the controversy surrounding the editing of the Trump speech before the Capitol riots on 6 January 2021 in a BBC Panorama documentary.

(Credit Image: © Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire)
Senior Writer
+26: Two BBC leaders, Director-General Tim Davie and BBC News Head Deborah Turness, resigned on Sunday after it emerged that the British news organization edited footage of US President Donald Trump in a misleading fashion. Trump has now threatened to sue. A recent poll found the BBC was one of the most trusted news organizations in the US: Americans were 26 percentage points more likely to call it trustworthy, making it the second-most trusted in the US behind the Weather Channel. Will that hold?

4: Not even a week after Typhoon Kalmaegi ripped through the Philippines and killed over 200 people, another typhoon – this one called Fung-wong – has hit the Southeast Asian nation. At least four have died from this latest storm. More than a million people evacuated the worst-affected areas before it hit, which may have helped keep the human toll relatively low.

10: The Supreme Court refused a request from a Kentucky county clerk to reconsider Obergefell v. Hodges, a ruling from 10 years ago that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. The clerk had refused to issue same-sex marriage licenses over her religious beliefs. A Gallup poll conducted in May found most Americans, 68%, support rights for same-sex marriage.

5: China formally announced that it would suspend export controls on five critical minerals used for the production of semiconductors and military equipment. The announcement is in line with the agreement that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached during their October summit in South Korea.

