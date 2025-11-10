Hard Numbers: BBC leader resigns over Trump edit, Another typhoon tears through the Philippines, US same-sex marriage isn’t going away, China ends some export controls

4: Not even a week after Typhoon Kalmaegi ripped through the Philippines and killed over 200 people, another typhoon – this one called Fung-wong – has hit the Southeast Asian nation. At least four have died from this latest storm. More than a million people evacuated the worst-affected areas before it hit, which may have helped keep the human toll relatively low.
10: The Supreme Court refused a request from a Kentucky county clerk to reconsider Obergefell v. Hodges, a ruling from 10 years ago that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. The clerk had refused to issue same-sex marriage licenses over her religious beliefs. A Gallup poll conducted in May found most Americans, 68%, support rights for same-sex marriage.
5: China formally announced that it would suspend export controls on five critical minerals used for the production of semiconductors and military equipment. The announcement is in line with the agreement that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached during their October summit in South Korea.