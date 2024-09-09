We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Hard Numbers: Gaza begins school year without any schools, Inmates escape prison in Liberia, Massive cocaine seizure made in Guinea-Bissau, Typhoon Yagi kills dozens in Vietnam
0: Not a single school in Gaza was open for the official start of the school year on Monday as the Israel-Hamas war nears its first anniversary. Israel’s offensive has left 90% of schools in the enclave damaged or destroyed, according to the Palestinian Education Ministry.
47: Are you looking for a job as a prison warden? There might soon be an opening at a certain penal facility in Liberia. A whopping 47 inmates escaped from a maximum security prison in Liberia’s Margibi County over the weekend, the country’s justice ministry announced Monday. This was apparently because of a breach in the prison’s security system. The justice ministry says it’s working to recapture the escaped inmates.
3 tons: Snow in West Africa?! Nearly three tons of cocaine were seized in Guinea-Bissau over the weekend, police announced Monday. This is part of a broader trend. International drug traffickers have increasingly looked to West Africa as a transit point for cocaine traveling from South America to Europe, the UN warned earlier this year.
64: At least 64 people have died in Vietnam as of Monday amid heavy rain, flooding, and landslides brought on by Typhoon Yagi – the strongest typhoon to hit the country in decades. In recent days, factories have been damaged, buses have been swept away by flooding, and bridges have collapsed.