Hard Numbers: Gaza begins school year without any schools, Inmates escape prison in Liberia, Massive cocaine seizure made in Guinea-Bissau, Typhoon Yagi kills dozens in Vietnam

Palestinian students sit on the rubble after attending a class in a tent set up on the ruins of the house of teacher Israa Abu Mustafa, as war disrupts a new school year, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, September 4, 2024.

Palestinian students sit on the rubble after attending a class in a tent set up on the ruins of the house of teacher Israa Abu Mustafa, as war disrupts a new school year, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, September 4, 2024.

REUTERS/Hatem Khaled

0: Not a single school in Gaza was open for the official start of the school year on Monday as the Israel-Hamas war nears its first anniversary. Israel’s offensive has left 90% of schools in the enclave damaged or destroyed, according to the Palestinian Education Ministry.

47: Are you looking for a job as a prison warden? There might soon be an opening at a certain penal facility in Liberia. A whopping 47 inmates escaped from a maximum security prison in Liberia’s Margibi County over the weekend, the country’s justice ministry announced Monday. This was apparently because of a breach in the prison’s security system. The justice ministry says it’s working to recapture the escaped inmates.

3 tons: Snow in West Africa?! Nearly three tons of cocaine were seized in Guinea-Bissau over the weekend, police announced Monday. This is part of a broader trend. International drug traffickers have increasingly looked to West Africa as a transit point for cocaine traveling from South America to Europe, the UN warned earlier this year.

64: At least 64 people have died in Vietnam as of Monday amid heavy rain, flooding, and landslides brought on by Typhoon Yagi – the strongest typhoon to hit the country in decades. In recent days, factories have been damaged, buses have been swept away by flooding, and bridges have collapsed.

Latest