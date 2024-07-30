We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Hard Numbers: Photographer snaps legendary Olympic surfing pic, Japan raises interest rates, Morocco frees journalists, ‘White Dudes’ raise millions for Harris, Ebikes deliver in Accra
9.9 + 6 million: Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina and French photographer Jerome Brouillet have collaborated on what may become the most striking image of the 2024 Paris Olympics. During a surfing event held in Tahiti, Medina rode a sizable wave to a 9.9 score. Brouillet’s stunning photo of Medina’s celebration quickly captured more than 6 million likes on Instagram.
.25: Japan responded to a shrinking economy and rising inflation Wednesday by raising interest rates for the second time this year — only the second time in 17 years it has done so. The Bank of Japan raised its key interest rate to roughly .25%, up from 0-.1% — a far cry from the negative interest rates it had for years. Tokyo also plans to unwind its bond-buying program.
2,476: On Monday,in honor of his 25th anniversary as Morocco's king, Mohammed VIpardoned 2,476 people held in prison. Among those released are three journalists -- Omar Radi, Soulaimane Raissouni and Taoufik Bouachrine – held for years and rights advocate Maati Monjib. Rights groups have repeatedly denounced the imprisonment of government critics on false charges in Morocco.
4 million: An online event sponsored by a group called “White Dudes for Harris” drew 1,900 people, including actor Mark Hamill and singer Josh Groban, andraised $4 million in just three hours on Monday. The event centered on presentations on why white men, a demographic that polls say strongly favor Donald Trump, should help elect Kamala Harris.
300: Thanks to entrepreneur Valerie Labi and her company Wahu Mobility, there are now 300 delivery riders in Accra using Ghana’sfirst electric bikes. Ebikes are far less polluting than the gasoline-powered motorcycles that have long poisoned the country’s air as part of the large, and growing, product delivery business.