Crews search for helicopter carrying Iranian president
The fate of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian remains uncertain after their helicopter crashed on Sunday in northwestern Iran. While Iranian authorities are “still hopeful,” initial reports from the crash site were “very concerning,” with both Raisi and Amir-Abdollahian “at risk.”
Who is Ebrahim Raisi?
Raisi, 63, a hard-line cleric, ran Iran’s judiciary before being elected president in 2021. Under his leadership, Iran has expanded its regional influence, supported militant proxies, and stepped up its nuclear program. His tenure was marked by significant anti-government protests following the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini in state custody, as well as economic decline due to sanctions. Raisi is accused of authorizing the execution of thousands of political prisoners in the 1980s as part of Iran’s notorious “Death Committee” and is viewed as a potential candidate to follow Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
What happens if Raisi dies?
Iran’s constitution states that the first deputy, currently Khamenei loyalist Mohammad Mokhber, would temporarily assume the presidency with an election to be held within 50 days. Don’t expect major foreign policy shifts or the regime to fall — Khamenei and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have firm hands on the reins.
“An election is likely to be stage managed by authorities, including Khamenei, to ensure a smooth transition to a new hardliner that matches Raisi's profile and has close ties to the IRGC and Supreme Leader,” says Eurasia Group analyst Greg Brew. “The election is sure to feature low turnout and will likely reflect ongoing public dissatisfaction with the the regime--there may be some fireworks, but any drama is more likely to play out behind the scenes.”
We will keep you updated on this developing story.