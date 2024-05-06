Menu Icon
Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal, but Israel still strikes Rafah

​Displaced Palestinians, who fled Rafah after the Israeli military began evacuating civilians from the eastern parts of the southern Gazan city, ahead of a threatened assault, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, travel on a vehicle, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip May 6, 2024.

REUTERS/Ramadan Abed

On Monday, Hamas unexpectedly accepted a Qatari-Egyptian cease-fire proposal for Gaza, which Israel says it is examining. The news came on the heels of a weekend evacuation order for parts of Rafah. But rather than stalling the invasion, the Israeli war cabinet “unanimously decided” to continue with plans for the invasion and launched strikes in Rafah late Monday.

The diplomatic breakthrough – which followed mass weekend protests demanding the Israeli government bring home the remaining hostages held in Gaza – was meant to put pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The United States and other key allies had also been pressuring Israel to refrain from attacking Rafah.

“Netanyahu is trying to have it both ways — continue talks in Egypt by sending a team while proceeding with attacks into Rafah,” says Eurasia Group analyst Greg Brew.”The door hasn't closed on a deal yet.”

Israel’s war cabinet said it would continue to work on a deal, sending delegates to negotiate aspects it still finds objectionable (the deal’s details are not publicly known).

We’re watching for Hamas’ reaction to the Rafah attacks, and how it affects any longer-term cease-fire prospects.

