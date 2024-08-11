We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Hamas bows out of talks, demands July agreement be upheld
Hamas announced Sundayit will not send negotiators to cease-fire talks scheduled for Thursday in either Cairo or Doha. The talks are supposed to cover border security, hostage releases, and the conditions for a cease-fire. The group is demanding that mediators present a plan based on previous agreements from July 2, claiming that any new deal would grant Israel more time for aggression.
The shift comes in the wake of Israel’sexpanded evacuation orders in Khan Younis, which displaced thousands of residents, andSaturday’s airstrike on a Gaza City school shelter that killed at least 90 people. Israel says 20 Hamas militants were using the shelter as an operating base, but the attack has drawnwidespread condemnation from world leaders, including those of Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. Both EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and British Foreign Minister David Lammy expressed shock at the images from the school, and US Vice President Kamala Harris stated, “Yet again, far too many civilians have been killed.”Meanwhile, tensions are heating up on Israel’s border with Lebanon as the terror group Hezbollah launched several explosive-laden drones at northern Israel on Saturday. The militants said the attack was in response to an Israeli strike that killed a Hamas commander in Lebanon.Iran also has yet to retaliate for the assassination last month of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, a move that could further fuel conflict in the region amid fears of an all-out war with Israel.