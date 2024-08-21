We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Israel kills Fatah commander in Lebanon as regional tensions escalate
Maqdah was killed by a drone strike as Lebanon and Israel continue to trade cross-border strikes, fueling fears of a wider escalation. In response, Lebanon hit an Israeli military base in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, as it weighs the desire for vengeance against the risks of a backlash at home. Lebanon supports Iran and the Palestinian cause, but yearslong political and economic crises have left little appetite for an all-out war with Israel.
On Israel's side, these two assassinations in Lebanon and the one of a Hamas leader in Lebanon – which Iran has still not retaliated for – signals its increasing willingness to carry out targeted strikes against their adversaries in the region.Meanwhile, in Gaza City, an Israeli airstrike hit a school turned shelter, killing at least two people, and ordered Palestinians to “immediately” leave parts of Deir al Balah, in central Gaza, saying that it would act “forcefully” against militants in the area. The Biden administration continues to push for a cease-fire and is offering a new deal it says could bridge the gaps between Israel and Hamas, but so far both sides seem cool towards the proposal.