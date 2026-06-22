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UK’s Burnham waits in the wings as Starmer resigns, Colombia’s “El Tigre” set to win, US-Iran talks continue

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stands with his wife Victoria Starmer after announcing the timeline for his resignation, outside 10 Downing Street, in London, United Kingdom, on June 22, 2026.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stands with his wife Victoria Starmer after announcing the timeline for his resignation, following Andy Burnham's decisive victory last week in the Makerfield by-election, outside 10 Downing Street, in London, United Kingdom, on June 22, 2026.

REUTERS/Jack Taylor
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
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Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Farida Dowidar
Farida Dowidar
Farida is an Egyptian-British student at Sciences Po Paris and the University of California, Berkeley, and a summer intern for GZERO Media. She likes to write about geopolitics, culture, and the Middle East and North Africa region.
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June 22, 2026
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Starmer resigns, and the UK prepares to turn left

After less than two years in office, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Monday morning that he would resign as Labour Party leader. “I have spoken to His Majesty the King this morning to inform him of my decision,” said a tearful Starmer outside Downing Street, who will exit office by September. The center-left leader’s position had been rapidly deteriorating ever since his party won a huge parliamentary majority in 2024: Economic stagnation, communication issues, and a scandal relating to Peter Mandelson tanked the PM’s approval ratings. The straw that broke the camel’s back came last week, when Labour rival Andy Burnham won a special election in Makerfield.

Burnham announced on Monday that he will run to replace Starmer. He is a popular figure among Labour members, and his path to victory looks clear: former Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who was set to run for leadership too, backed Burnham earlier today. Should he become PM, the former Manchester mayor could shift the government left, with proposals for a land value tax, nationalizing public goods like water, and more social housing.

Far-right candidate set to win Colombia’s presidential election

Abelardo de la Espriella, a far-right candidate and lawyer, appears headed for a narrow victory over leftist Senator Iván Cepeda in Colombia’s presidential race. With 99% of the vote counted, de la Espriella’s impending win marks a dramatic return to conservative rule after four years under Gustavo Petro, Colombia’s first left-wing president. The result also represents the latest right-wing victory in Latin America, following wins in Honduras and Chile, and a similar outcome looming in Peru. De la Espriella also joins a list of conservative leaders backed by US President Donald Trump, advocating for hardline approaches to security and rising crime, social conservatism, and the promise of shrinking the size of government.

Iran latest: US lifts sanctions

The US on Monday temporarily lifted oil sanctions against Iran and said Tehran had agreed to allow the return of international nuclear inspectors. That last detail was not immediately confirmed by the IAEA, which runs inspections, or Iran itself, which said ending the Israel-Hezbollah war was more important than the nuclear file. On that score, a fragile ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group made it into a second day. US Vice President JD Vance, who led talks with Iran over the weekend, hailed a “great foundation” for a broader peace deal, but the fate of Iran’s nuclear program, the conditions for unfreezing sanctioned Iranian funds, and the fate of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict are all key issues that have yet to be addressed. Meanwhile, hundreds of ships are still waiting outside the Strait of Hormuz to see if the waterway really is, as Vance said, “open.”

starmerandy burnhamcolombiacolombian politicsivan cepedaabelardo de la espriellagustavo petrous-iraniran warunited statesiranjd vanceunited kingdom

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