March 10, 2021
 Carlos Santamaria
and
 Gabriella Turrisi
The Graphic Truth: Are we headed for a food price crisis?

Global food prices reached a six-year high in February, as a result of pandemic-related supply chain disruptions and climate issues — and more recently export restrictions. While the situation isn't yet as bad as in 2007-2008, when sharp increases in food prices triggered civil unrest across many parts of the world, the trend isn't a good one. Food price inflation and, in more extreme cases, the risk of famine will only exacerbate the challenges of economic collapse and mass unemployment left behind by COVID. We take a look at how the global prices of five key food products have changed over the past 12 months.

Turning trash into opportunity

Turning trash into opportunity - converting organic waste into fuel

The scraps from your kitchen could be reborn as fuel. Bio-oil, to be precise. The key is Eni's waste to fuel technology. Learn how it's being used in Italy in this episode of Eni's Energy Shot series, which explores interesting facts and trends about energy.

Syria before and after

This week, we mark the 10-year anniversary of the beginning of Syria's catastrophic civil war.

The attack on the Capitol and the health of American democracy

Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Anne Applebaum had a disturbing takeaway from the Capitol riots of January 6th: An unignorable portion of the American population revolted against democracy itself. "That wasn't Republicans attacking Democrats," Applebaum argues. "What you saw was a group of people who were attacking the system itself."

Why a renewed US-Iran nuclear deal is more likely than not

Middle East scholar Vali Nasr, of Johns Hopkins University, is "optimistic" that the US and Iran will re-enter some kind of nuclear deal. "I think the overall logic for both sides is that they want the deal," Nasr tells Ian Bremmer in the latest episode of GZERO World. Why is a new deal in the interest of both sides and what could it look like? Find out on the latest episode of GZERO World, airing on public television stations nationwide starting Friday, March 12. Check local listings.

The Graphic Truth: How a decade of war has crushed Syria

Syria's decade-long civil war has wreaked havoc on an entire generation of Syrians, and given rise to one of the worst refugee crises in decades. What was once a stable nation — albeit under dictatorial rule — with a sizable middle class has become a hellish reality: the economy is in shambles and state infrastructure has been pummeled, making access to basic services all but impossible. Across the country, families are struggling to pay for food staples, kids are out of school, and working-age people can't find jobs — the only Syrians who still prosper are those who left. We compare a few indicators from before and after the devastating conflict.

