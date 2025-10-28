Trump-Xi meeting in South Korea

President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
Ian Bremmer
President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
Ian Bremmer is President and Founder of GZERO Media. He hosts the weekly digital and broadcast show, GZERO World, where he explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world, and takes your questions. Ian is also the President and Founder of GZERO Media’s parent company, Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm. Ian earned a master’s degree and a doctorate in political science from Stanford University, where he went on to become the youngest-ever national fellow at the Hoover Institution. Although he might not admit it, Ian is secretly jealous of his puppet’s weekly interviews with the world’s most powerful leaders.
Oct 28, 2025
Tensions between the US and China are back in the spotlight as Trump and Xi prepare to meet in South Korea.
Ian explains that the confusion was fueled by the fact that “you don’t have trusted regular engagement like you did at the end of the Biden administration,” making it easier for actions and tweets to be misinterpreted.
The talks come after weeks of trade escalation The US expanded export controls, which Beijing saw as a major provocation, and China responded with new rules on licensing agreements for critical minerals, a situation Ian describes as “a bit of miscommunication.”
Still, Ian emphasizes that both sides “want to get to yes.” With the US still developing domestic rare earth production and China facing slowing growth, neither economy can afford further shocks.