Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Graphic Truth: Donald Trump visits the Federal Reserve

Three presidents have visited the Federal Reserve before Donald Trump

Three presidents have visited the Federal Reserve before Donald Trump

Riley Callanan
Writer and Reporter
https://twitter.com/rileymcallanan
https://www.linkedin.com/in/riley-callanan-barnardcollege/
https://www.instagram.com/riley.callanan/

Donald Trump is set to visit the US Federal Reserve building on Thursday to inspect its recent $2.5 billion structural renovation, amid an intensifying White House pressure campaign on Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Trump has been publicly urging Powell to slash interest rates by three points from the current level of 4.5%, and recently accused the Fed of mismanaging the renovation project — just days after briefly threatening to fire Powell. This marks only the fourth time in history that a sitting president has visited the central bank, which is meant to operate independently to ensure its decisions are driven by economic data, not political influence.

donald trumpinterest ratesjerome powellus federal reservepresidents visit federal reserve