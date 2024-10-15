Trending Now
Hard Numbers: A quarter of Lebanon under Israeli evacuation orders, Milton costs insurers big, The EU wants its money back, Early voting in Georgia breaks records
36 billion: After Hurricane Milton tore through central Florida last week, risk modelers predicted that it would lead to about $36 billion in insurance payouts, well above the $6 billion of claims they estimate Hurricane Helene caused last month. The cost of increasingly damaging storms has experts fearing that more insurance firms will exit the region, further driving up premiums.
163 million: It is looking certain that the EU will be unable to claw back any of the $163 million it paid to Tunisia in a controversial migration deal. Brussels paid Tunis to crack down on migrants leaving its shores bound for Europe, but the money is being increasingly linked to human rights violations – including allegations that sums went to security forces who raped migrant women.
122,049: On its first day of early voting, the US state of Georgia is already seeing record turnout, with its Secretary of State office reporting that, “As of noon, we are at 122,049 voters so far.” This puts it well on track to pass the previous record, set in 2020, of 136,000 votes cast on the first day. This comes as the state’s courts begin hearing arguments over whether the State Election Board has the authority to mandate that votes be hand-counted on election night.