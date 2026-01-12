Hard Numbers: Thai’s progressive opposition leads polls, Trump Org’s Saudi investments reach newmilestone, Gambian court considers overturning FGM ban, Netanyahu seeks to taper off US military aid

$10 billion: The Trump Organization, led by Donald Trump’s son Eric, has passed the $10 billion mark in real estate investments in Saudi Arabia. The milestone came after the company announced it is moving ahead with a second residential project in Jeddah, as well as one in Diriyah, which will include 500 mansions.
¾: In Gambia, the supreme court is resuming a case seeking to overturn a ban on female genital mutilation. Enforcements under the ban began in 2023, in a country with some of the highest rates of FGM in the world – nearly three-quarters of women aged 15 to 49 have undergone the procedure.
$3.8 billion: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told The Economist that he wants his country to taper off US military support, which currently stands at $3.8 billion per year, within the next ten years. “That’s not saying I don’t want to fight for the allegiance and support of the American people,” Netanyahu said.