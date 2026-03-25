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Danish center-left could retain power despite damaging election, Israel to create buffer zone in Lebanon, Democratic presidential hopefuls distance themselves from AIPAC again

​Mette Frederiksen, Denmark's prime minister and Social Democrats party leader, in Copenhagen, Denmark, on March 25, 2026.

Mette Frederiksen, Denmark's prime minister and Social Democrats party leader, attends the party leaders' debate after parliamentary elections, in Copenhagen, Denmark, on March 25, 2026.

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
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Riley Callanan
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

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March 25, 2026

Danish Social Democrats suffer worst election result in a century

Amid rising costs of living, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s center-left party won just 22% of the vote in yesterday’s nationwide election, marking the Social Democrats’ worst result since 1903. The left-wing Socialist Party and right-wing Danish People’s Party were the beneficiaries, undermining the notion that Frederiksen had somehow cracked the code for halting the rise of populists. And yet, the PM could retain her position – and she may have US President Donald Trump to thank. Frederiksen was something of a bulwark against Trump when he threatened to seize Greenland earlier this year, boosting her standing at home and ensuring that left-leaning parties won more seats than right-leaning ones on Tuesday. As such, the PM has a viable – if difficult – path to building another coalition government.

Israel plans to create and control “buffer zone” in southern Lebanon

As the “war within a war” between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah drives on, Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz said his military would take control of parts of southern Lebanon as part of its efforts to destroy its Iran-backed opponent. Hundreds of thousands of residents in southern Lebanon have already fled their homes, and Katz said they won’t be able to return until northern Israel is safe. The proposed “buffer zone” wouldn’t be the first time Israel has occupied Lebanese land. Its army set up a similar stretch of land – for security purposes – in 1985, but it retreated 15 years later as images of dead Israeli soldiers being flown back home fostered domestic opposition to the policy. With Hezbollah weakened, will this buffer zone function better than the last?

Democratic presidential hopefuls distance themselves from AIPAC

Israel has been a fault line for Democrats ever since the war in Gaza, and it looks like it will continue to be in the 2028 presidential primary. Several White House hopefuls are now distancing themselves from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). Despite AIPAC-aligned super PACs pouring $22 million into Illinois primaries last week, backing Lieutenant Gov. Juliana Stratton’s successful Senate primary, several once Israel-friendly Democrats are swearing off accepting funds. The retreat, which includes Sen. Cory Booker and, most recently, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, shows how quickly AIPAC has increasingly become a political bogeyman on the left. Polling shows that favorable views of Israel on the left are plummeting, and these Democrats are betting that this shift lasts.

mette frederiksenisraellebanonhezbollahaipacdemocratic partydenmark

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