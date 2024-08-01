We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Democratic delegates begin voting for Harris
Democrats began the process to formally select Vice President Kamala Harris as their party’s nominee on Thursday, and the online roll call will take place untilMonday at 6 p.m. ET. The following day, Harris is expected to announce her vice presidential pick.
Why now? The delegates had devised the idea of certifying the candidate before the Democratic National Convention later this month to comply with early ballot deadlines in Ohio — deadlines that have since been pushed back. Still, the party decided to vote to solidify Harris’ candidacy ahead of her picking a running mate.
Fact check: President Joe Biden was not yet certified as the Democratic Party’s candidate before he withdrew from the race, so posts online about it being too late to remove his name from the ballot in certain states are based on misinterpretations of the election process.
Poll check: The vote comes as a nationalReuters/Ipsos survey showed Harris slightly ahead of Trump this week. Polls from a Republican firm, Public Opinion Strategies,showed them tied across five swing states, with Trump ahead in Arizona and Nevada, Harris ahead in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and the candidates tied in Michigan.
