Israeli strike hits Beirut
Israel’s military on Tuesday said it conducted a strike in Beirut targeting a Hezbollah commander it alleges was behind a rocket attack on Saturday in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 children.
The strike came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned there would be a severe response to the deadly attack in the Golan Heights. It’s unclear if Tuesday’s strike led to any casualties.
Hezbollah has denied responsibility for Saturday’s strike, which occurred after months of rising tensions between the Iran-backed militant group and the Jewish state that have raised fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East amid the already devastating war in Gaza.
The strike on Tuesday marked a significant escalation in the tit for tat between Israel and Hezbollah and came after the US urged the Israeli government to show restraint.
What happens next? “This was pretty big — a direct strike on Hezbollah’s heart, and one against a member of the leadership,” says Gregory Brew, a Eurasia Group senior analyst and regional expert, and the next few days will be crucial for Hezbollah “as they figure out how to respond.”
But the strike is unlikely to produce further escalation or retaliation from Iran, Brew adds.
“The strike was measured in such a way as to give Hezbollah room to de-escalate, while still meeting Israeli domestic political needs and restoring deterrence,” says Brew. “The Golan Heights strike required a response that went above-and-beyond the normal tit for tat. This strike meets that threshold.”