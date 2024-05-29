We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
North Korea gets mad
Pyongyang was also embarrassed when its launch of a rocket carrying a military reconnaissance satellite – probably timed as a defiant response to a trilateral summit in Seoul between South Korean, Japanese, and Chinese officials –exploded shortly after takeoff. That was the DPRK’s third failed attempt to fulfill a pledge issued by Kim.
But the North’s most startling act of the week was its explicit public condemnation of China, North Korea’s top security and trade partner. Chinese diplomats were able to water down a statement on “denuclearization” of the Korean peninsula that followed that Japan-South Korea-China summit, but North Korea still denounced the move as a “grave political provocation.” That’s unusually blunt public criticism of a document bearing Beijing’s signature. China is unlikely to respond harshly, at least not publicly, but relations between Pyongyang and Beijing are likely to remain strained.