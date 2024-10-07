Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Please approach the bench! What’s on the Supreme Court's docket this season?

​The U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2024.

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2024.

REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo
On Monday, the US Supreme Court took the bench again for a session where it will hear 40 cases, including some potentially landmark rulings on a Tennessee law outlawing hormone treatments for transgender minors; the Biden administration’s effort to ban “ghost guns,” which are assembled from kits purchased untraceably over the internet; and an Oklahoma capital punishment case where the state attorneys general have concluded the prosecutors hid evidence that could have led to an acquittal. All of these speak to culture war issues over which Americans are deeply divided – and at a time when faith in the Supreme Court is at its lowest.

What’s not on the docket? A case that could provide an answer on whether state abortion bans may conflict with federal law. The court decided not to rule on a case in Texas where the Biden administration invoked the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, which requires federally funded hospitals to provide stabilizing care to emergency room patients regardless of their ability to pay. The administration argues this act preempts more restrictive state regulations on providing emergency abortion services.

The decision not to hear the case, has been criticized by abortion-rights activists and physicians but also by Justices Samuel Alito and Ketanji Brown Jackson, two judges on opposite ends of the political spectrum.

And the election looms. Although the court’s caseload features fewer blockbuster cases than last year, when it ruled on presidential immunity, it does have one potentially huge looming responsibility: to potentially shape the outcome of the US election. Before the vote, SCOTUS could be asked to resolve last-minute disputes over ballot access or vote-counting rules. And after Nov. 5, it could be called upon to decide a winner if there is a serious dispute over the results.

scotusgunssupreme court

Today In 60 Seconds

Europe's biggest concerns about Middle East, one year after Oct. 7

Putin's nuclear policy revision is a sign of weakness

Japan’s new PM: What to expect

Can Zelensky's 'victory plan' bring peace to Ukraine?

Why Canadians are tired of Justin Trudeau

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest