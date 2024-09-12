Menu Icon
everything is political

Putin issues grave warning to NATO over lifting Ukraine missile restrictions

The US and UK this week signaled that they’re leaning toward giving Kyiv permission to use Western-supplied long-range missiles against targets inside Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that if the West gives Ukraine the go-ahead, it would mean NATO is “at war” with Russia. He warned that Moscow would take “appropriate” steps in response.

Meanwhile, Russian drones and missiles, whether intentionally or not, continue to enter the territory of NATO countries in the region, and there’s an evolving debate over whether to shoot them down. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski recently said that Poland and other countries in the region had a “duty” to down Russian missiles before they enter their airspace. But this could be seen by Moscow as NATO becoming directly involved in the war and risk escalation — particularly if Ukraine also begins hitting Russia with missiles provided by the West.

That said, NATO doesn’t appear particularly eager to take this step. NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoanărecently condemned Russia over a drone that flew into Romania’s airspace, calling it “irresponsible and potentially dangerous.” But Geoana also said the alliance had “no information indicating an intentional attack by Russia against Allies.”

We’ll be watching to see if the US and UK ultimately decide to lift restrictions on long-range missiles in the near future, which Ukraine continues to push for at a pivotal moment in the war.

