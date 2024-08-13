We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
RFK Jr’s clout: Use it or lose it
While the main election drama over the past few weeks has been about the shakeup on the Democratic ticket, the specter of an eccentric ex-Democrat continues to hang over the election.
Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – anti-corporate crusader, vaccine skeptic, and frequent conspiracy theorist – polls at about 5%, the highest of any third-party candidate since Ross Perotin the 1990s. RFK’s numbers are particularly strong among Latinos (24%) and voters under 30 (10%.)
RFK can’t win. But his endorsement could decide a tight election. RFK’s support in Pennsylvania and Michigan (5-6%) is larger than the likely margin of victory. Small wonder that Trump, whose voters are particularly enamored of Kennedy, recently sought his endorsement in private.
But RFK’s juice is waning. A wave of controversies – ranging from a worm eating his brain to a bizarre incident involving a dead bear – have hurt him. His favorability rating has been negative for months now. Although he made it onto the Texas ballot, New York booted him for using a bogus address. Other states may follow suit.Meanwhile, fresh enthusiasm for Kamala Harris’ campaign may counteract the disillusionment that drives third-party interest. With less than three months to go before Election Day, RFK Jr. has to use his kingmaker’s power or lose it. Will he?