We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
“Super Mario” wants to level up Europe against China
The central problem, Draghi says in his report, is that the EU lacks a “foreign economic policy” that aligns the continent’s trade agenda with geopolitical realities. The report highlights Europe’s dependence on China for critical minerals and warns that some 40% of European imports are vulnerable to geopolitics-related supply interruptions. Europe’s trade openness, arguably one of its greatest economic assets, also leaves it vulnerable to unfair Chinese practices, such as subsidizing producers who can then undercut European ones.