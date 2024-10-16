Trending Now
Trump faces setback in Georgia
Trump previously praised the three right-wing board members who formed a conservative majority on the board and pushed the rule through as “pit bulls fighting for honesty, transparency, and victory.”
But Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said Tuesday that the rule “is too much, too late.”
Earlier in the day, McBurney in a separate case also said that local election officials “have a mandatory fixed obligation to certify election results," in another blow for Trump allies who’ve contended results could be delayed over fraud concerns.
Georgia was at the heart of Trump’s push to overturn the election results in 2020, which ultimately led to him being indicted.