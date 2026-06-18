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US-Iran deal isn’t all good for Tehran, Colombians head to polls for presidential runoff, EU takes a page out of the US’s tariff book

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian displays a memorandum of understanding after signing it in Tehran, Iran, on June 18, 2026.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian displays a memorandum of understanding after signing it in Tehran, Iran, on June 18, 2026, after the document was signed by US President Donald Trump.

Iranian Presidency via ZUMA Press
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
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Farida Dowidar,
Farida Dowidar
Farida is an Egyptian-British student at Sciences Po Paris and the University of California, Berkeley, and a summer intern for GZERO Media. She likes to write about geopolitics, culture, and the Middle East and North Africa region.
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Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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June 18, 2026
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What does the US-Iran deal mean for Tehran?

The interim agreement to end the war, signed by both sides on Wednesday, appears to tilt toward Iran: it lifts the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, grants sanction waivers for Iranian oil products – meaning Tehran no longer has to sell oil at a discount – and gives the Islamic Republic access to frozen funds, worth some $24 billion. While the memorandum includes the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, it leaves the door open for Iran to impose duties on ships passing through the crucial waterway. The two sides have 60 days to negotiate the thornier issue of Iran’s nuclear program, but as is, the deal “resolves literally none of Trump’s stated war aims,” said Ian Bremmer.

Yet the Islamic Republic remains vulnerable. Its long-term leader is dead, his son and heir is reportedly injured (he hasn’t been seen publicly in months), and there is now no war to unite the country. Plus, they’ve now made a deal with the supposed “Great Satan,” the United States. Amid this backdrop, could the unrest we saw in January resurface?

Colombia’s presidential runoff: “Total Peace” v. “No surrender”

Leftist candidate Iván Cepeda will take on far-right, shock-jock defense lawyer Abelardo de la Espriella in Sunday’s election. Polls show de la Espriella ahead, as his hard-line, tough-on-crime message – he said in February that “any bandit who does not surrender will be killed” – has resonated with the Colombian public amid a nationwide surge in violence. Cepeda, the anointed successor of the country’s first left-wing president, Gustavo Petro, has pledged to continue many of the incumbent’s policies, including “Paz Total,” or “Total Peace,” which focuses on negotiating with criminal gangs rather than with brute force. Yet the rising numbers of homicides and kidnappings suggest the policy hasn’t worked. Sunday’s winner will formally take charge on Aug. 7.

Speaking of football-obsessed Colombia, the national team defeated World Cup debutants Uzbekistan 3-1 at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Winger Luis Díaz was the star of the show.

The European Union tears a page out of the US’s book on tariffs

Germany and several other EU countries have reportedly backed a French plan to adopt a US-style tariff strategy toward China, aimed at shielding its industries from what they see as an “existential” threat posed by Chinese imports. The European trade bloc worries that its industries – autos, chemicals, and machinery – can’t compete with the influx of low-cost goods (it does have trade deficit with China well over $400 billion). The proposal – still in the works – would emulate the US’s Section 301 authority, whereby the White House imposes tariffs on countries with “unfair trade practices.” There’s a certain irony here: Washington plans to use the tool not only against China, but also the EU, citing lackluster enforcement of bans on countries using “forced labor” to produce goods.

united statesiranislamic republiccolombiaivan cepedaabelardo de la espriellaeuropean uniontariffschinairan war

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