Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

US leads effort for cease-fire in Sudan

​A member of the Sudanese Armed forces walks between damaged buildings, almost one year into the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in Omdurman, Sudan, April 7, 2024.

A member of the Sudanese Armed forces walks between damaged buildings, almost one year into the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in Omdurman, Sudan, April 7, 2024.

REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig

The US is spearheading a new effort for a cease-fire in Sudan, inviting both sides in the civil war to talks in Switzerland set to begin on Aug. 14.

“The scale of death, suffering, and destruction in Sudan is devastating. This senseless conflict must end,” Secretary of State Antony Blinkensaid this week. “We urge the parties to stop the fighting for the sake of a brighter future for Sudan.”

The 15-month-old war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, militia has had a devastating impact on civilians, forcing over 10 million people from their homes and sparking a major humanitarian crisis. Civilians in Sudan are facing "indiscriminate and widespread" violence, according to a recent report from Doctors Without Borders.

Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, chief of the RSF, agreed to attend the talks in Switzerland. But we’ll be watching to see whether the Sudanese army, which hasn’t responded to the invitation yet, also turns up.

sudan crisisrsfmohammed hamad dagalosudan conflictsudan ceasefiresudan

Today In 60 Seconds

Biden's exit overshadows Netanyahu's US visit

Starmer's plan to boost UK economy will take some time

With Biden out, can Kamala Harris defeat Trump?

RNC shows how Trump has transformed GOP

Why Trump really wanted JD Vance as running mate

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest