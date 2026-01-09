What We’re Watching: The kings of soccer make a trade deal, Venezuela’s Machado to meet Trump, Moscow sends message to Europe

Europe and South America finally agree to long-sought trade deal



It took more than 25 years, but the European Union and Mercosur, the South American common market, provisionally agreed to a free trade deal, eliminating tariffs on over 90% of each other’s exports. If it passes, it would create the largest free trade zone in the world and mark the largest trade agreement the EU has ever signed, opening the door to expanded trade in agriculture and food products. The deal includes a concession to European farmers, namely early access to €45 billion ($52 billion) in agricultural aid, though that wasn’t enough to ward off opposition from France and several other countries. First envisioned when the world was careening toward globalization, the agreement now represents a bulwark to the “ Donroe Doctrine ” and US President Donald Trump’s extensive tariffs.

Venezuela’s Machado to make her case to Trump

Venezuela’s opposition leader, María Corina Machado, is set to meet US President Donald Trump next week, following his refusal to back her as the country’s leader after the US ousted Nicolás Maduro from power. The meeting was scheduled after Machado offered to give her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump, but the real question is whatMachado has to offer Trump beyond the award he has long coveted. The US made the decision to prioritize stability over democratic transition by keeping in place Maduro’s vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, who has the backing of Venezuela’s military. Machado may push for elections down the line, but in the short term, her leverage to convince Trump that she can take the reins in Caracas is limited.

Russia brings the war further west with ballistic missile strike