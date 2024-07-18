Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Your next dream vacay: Wonsan, North Korea

PYONGYANG, North Korea - A group of women visit a beach resort in Wonsan, North Korea, in September 2013. The women said they are coworkers at a clothes factory in the capital Pyongyang and their trip to Wonsan is a reward for an increase in output.

PYONGYANG, North Korea - A group of women visit a beach resort in Wonsan, North Korea, in September 2013. The women said they are coworkers at a clothes factory in the capital Pyongyang and their trip to Wonsan is a reward for an increase in output.

Kyodo via Reuters Connect

North Korean leader Kim Jong Unvisited the site of the country’s long-delayed Wonsan-Kalma resort zone for foreign tourists on Tuesday and discussed opening it by May 2025, state media reported on Thursday. There’s just one problem: Who wants to vacation in North Korea?

Well, historically, a pretty decent number of people, believe it or not. In 2019, about 300,000 foreign tourists took highly controlled vacations to the Hermit Kingdom. About 90% came from China, but a few thousand Westerners forked over exorbitant fees for visas and guided tours, ethical concerns notwithstanding. Wonsan-Kalma, with its well-groomed-if-somewhat-frigid beaches, luxury accommodations, and nearby ski facilities, was originally meant to service that market.

You might remember during that bizarre period of US-DPRK rapprochement in 2018-2019, GOP mega-donor Sheldon Adelson even floated the idea of building a casino in Wonsan. But tourists haven’t been allowed back since Pyongyang shut its borders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kim would like that revenue back, and he probably prefers that his signature tourist project not end up like the extremely creepy and never-to-be-finished Ryugyong Hotel that has loomed over the capital’s skyline for nearly 40 years.

But before you rush to book a vacation, think about the true costs. The resort sits just miles from the site of Kyo-hwa-so No.88, where prisoners were forced to quarry stone in horrific conditions from at least 1985 to 2021 — and it remains unclear if the facility has been shuttered or just made smaller.

north korea beachnorth korea tourismkim jong unnorth korea

Today In 60 Seconds

Why Trump really wanted JD Vance as running mate

Trump's pick for VP: JD Vance

Biden and Trump both betting debates will make the other look bad

Will the Trump attack shift GOP approach at the RNC?

NATO Summit: Biden's uncertain future worries US allies

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest