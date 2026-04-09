Latest Stories

Ivan Krastev tells Ian Bremmer that the Iran war has deepened a dangerous uncertainty across the continent: people don't know what President Trump wants to achieve, and after the "easy victory" in Venezuela, they fear where he'll turn next.



Poland is, Krastev notes, "probably one of the most pro-American places in Europe", and a recent Polish poll asked respondents to name the major threats to world peace. Russia came first. But in second and third place: Trump's United States and Israel. "This is new," Krastev says, "and this is a major development."



The fallout isn't just about public opinion. For Europe's new right and the parties that built their identities around alignment with Trump, the Iran war has created a disorienting moment. They had "the feeling that they're on the same page," Krastev says, "and now they're not sure."