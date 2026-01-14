32: A construction crane fell onto a moving train in northeast Thailand on Wednesday morning, killing at least 32 people and injuring another 66. The train was mostly carrying students and workers. The incident occurred after the crane accidentally dropped a concrete wedge onto the train, causing it to derail.

12: Hungary’s opposition Tisza party expanded its lead over Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz to 12 points , according to a Median poll, up from 10 points in a corresponding November survey. Orbán’s grip on power looks increasingly slippery ahead of the April election, as Peter Magyar’s opposition group continues to build momentum.

$1.2 trillion: China posted a record $1.2 trillion trade surplus in 2025, driven by booming exports to non-US markets after firms diversified away from the United States. Strong competitiveness and excess capacity offset weak domestic demand, but risk heightening trade tensions as China leans on exports to sustain growth.