Hard Numbers: Construction crane kills dozens in Thailand, Hungary’s Orbán in more trouble, China posts record trade surplus, French farmers protest trade deal

​Wreckage at the site where a train was derailed when a construction crane fell onto its carriages in Sikhio district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, on January 14, 2026.

Wreckage at the site where a train was derailed when a construction crane collapsed and fell onto its carriages, causing several casualties, in Sikhio district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, on January 14, 2026.

REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

See Full Bio
Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson
See Full Bio
January 14, 2026

32: A construction crane fell onto a moving train in northeast Thailand on Wednesday morning, killing at least 32 people and injuring another 66. The train was mostly carrying students and workers. The incident occurred after the crane accidentally dropped a concrete wedge onto the train, causing it to derail.

12: Hungary’s opposition Tisza party expanded its lead over Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz to 12 points, according to a Median poll, up from 10 points in a corresponding November survey. Orbán’s grip on power looks increasingly slippery ahead of the April election, as Peter Magyar’s opposition group continues to build momentum.

$1.2 trillion: China posted a record $1.2 trillion trade surplus in 2025, driven by booming exports to non-US markets after firms diversified away from the United States. Strong competitiveness and excess capacity offset weak domestic demand, but risk heightening trade tensions as China leans on exports to sustain growth.

350: French farmers drove 350 tractors to Parliament in Paris on Tuesday to protest the European Union’s trade deal with South America that they worry will jeopardize their livelihoods. The deal, expected to be signed this weekend, would create the largest free trade zone in the world.
