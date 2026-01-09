Skip to content
Hard Numbers: Sudan’s brutal civil war reaches another dark milestone, US economy adds few jobs, Wildfires spread in Australia, Venezuela releases political prisoners

​Sudanese brothers, refugees from el-Fasher, wash clothes at sunset outside the Tine transit camp in eastern Chad, on November 22, 2025.

Sudanese brothers, refugees from el-Fasher, wash clothes at sunset outside the Tine transit camp, amid the conflict between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese army, in eastern Chad, on November 22, 2025.

REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
Riley Callanan
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

See Full Bio
January 09, 2026

1,000: A civil war that has produced one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises reached a grim milestone today. One thousand days into the conflict in Sudan, over 150,000 people have been killed and 9 million uprooted across the country by the fighting..

584,000: The US economy added just 584,000 jobs in all of 2025, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates, the lowest number outside of recession years since 2003. The economy added 50,000 new roles in December, and unemployment dipped slightly to 4.4%.

113: Wildfires are starting to spread in Australia’s Victoria state, with extreme heat exacerbating the fires – temperatures are set to reach 113°F (45°C) in some areas. One bushfire has burnt through 36,000 hectares. Australian authorities have warned of further property damage.

7: The Venezuelan government has released at least seven political prisoners as part of a wider release of detainees. Interim President Delcy Rodríguez said the move was an effort to bolster peace just days after the US abducted and removed her predecessor Nicolás Maduro and announced it would control Venezuela’s oil industry. Whether this is a signal of a broader thaw in the country’s authoritarian regime remains to be seen.
