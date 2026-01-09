1,000: A civil war that has produced one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises reached a grim milestone today. One thousand days into the conflict in Sudan, over 150,000 people have been killed and 9 million uprooted across the country by the fighting..

584,000: The US economy added just 584,000 jobs in all of 2025, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates, the lowest number outside of recession years since 2003. The economy added 50,000 new roles in December, and unemployment dipped slightly to 4.4%.

113: Wildfires are starting to spread in Australia’s Victoria state, with extreme heat exacerbating the fires – temperatures are set to reach 113°F (45°C) in some areas. One bushfire has burnt through 36,000 hectares. Australian authorities have warned of further property damage.