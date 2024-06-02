Menu Icon
Et tu, Beijing? Zelensky accuses China of sabotaging Ukraine peace summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes a speech at the Asia Security Summit, better known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, in Singapore on June 2, 2024.

Kyodo via Reuters Connect

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskycrashed China’s party during an unscripted appearance at this weekend’s Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, accusing Beijing of undermining an upcoming peace summit on the war in Ukraine. According to Zelensky, China is pressuring countries not to attend the event in Switzerland later this month.

Zelensky called on Singapore’s prime minister and other Asian leaders to support the summit, scheduled for June 15-16 in Lucerne. Currently, 106 nations are set to attend the event, which aims to develop a unified negotiating position to present to Russia. But if China succeeds in getting enough countries to sit out, the collective position could lose credibility.

“China, unfortunately ... is working for countries not to come to the peace summit,” Zelensky said, adding that Russia is using Chinese influence to disrupt the talks. He criticized China’s role, stating, “That is not only support to Russia, that is basically support of war.”

Zelensky’s comments came after China’s Defense Minister Dong Junstated that China had not provided weapons to either side in the Ukraine conflict and stands “firmly on the side of peace and dialogue.” Zelensky countered by citing China’s increased trade with Russia and allegations of Chinese dual-use parts ending up in Russian weaponry. After Zelensky’s remarks, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austinpraised Ukraine’s resilience and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to Kyiv.

We’re watching to see who turns up in Switzerland as well as how the US manages Chinese support for Russia amid its ongoing detente with Beijing.

chinasingaporerussiaukraine russia warshangri-la dialogueukraine

