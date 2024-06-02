We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Et tu, Beijing? Zelensky accuses China of sabotaging Ukraine peace summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskycrashed China’s party during an unscripted appearance at this weekend’s Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, accusing Beijing of undermining an upcoming peace summit on the war in Ukraine. According to Zelensky, China is pressuring countries not to attend the event in Switzerland later this month.
Zelensky called on Singapore’s prime minister and other Asian leaders to support the summit, scheduled for June 15-16 in Lucerne. Currently, 106 nations are set to attend the event, which aims to develop a unified negotiating position to present to Russia. But if China succeeds in getting enough countries to sit out, the collective position could lose credibility.
“China, unfortunately ... is working for countries not to come to the peace summit,” Zelensky said, adding that Russia is using Chinese influence to disrupt the talks. He criticized China’s role, stating, “That is not only support to Russia, that is basically support of war.”
Zelensky’s comments came after China’s Defense Minister Dong Junstated that China had not provided weapons to either side in the Ukraine conflict and stands “firmly on the side of peace and dialogue.” Zelensky countered by citing China’s increased trade with Russia and allegations of Chinese dual-use parts ending up in Russian weaponry. After Zelensky’s remarks, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austinpraised Ukraine’s resilience and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to Kyiv.
We’re watching to see who turns up in Switzerland as well as how the US manages Chinese support for Russia amid its ongoing detente with Beijing.