Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Scroll to the top

Israel-Hamas: Strikes, support, and… sanctions?

​Women mourn near the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 21, 2024.

Women mourn near the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 21, 2024.

Mohammed Salem/Reuters

Israeli air strikes on Rafah in southern Gaza this weekend killed 22 people, including 18 children. Israel has intensified its operations against Hamas in recent days, leading to speculation that it may be preparing for a ground operation in Rafah — where some 1.4 million displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

In a statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel “will increase the political and military pressure on Hamas ...We will land more and painful blows on Hamas — soon.”

Giving and taking. This comes as the US House of Representatives approveda $95 billion legislative package, including $9 billion in humanitarian aid, of which $2 billion is reportedly earmarked for Gaza, and $17 billion in defense aid to Israel. The Senate is expected to pass the package soon, and President Joe Biden is ready to sign it.

Simultaneously, however, the US is threatening to sanction the IDF’s Orthodox Netzah Yehuda battalion over accusations of human rights abuses in the West Bank. This would be the first time the US has considered such a move, sparking a sharp response from Israeli officials.

Netanyahu described the sanctions as “the height of absurdity and a moral low” during a time of conflict, while fellow war cabinet member Benny Gantzwarned that “imposing sanctions on the unit is a dangerous precedent and sends the wrong message to our shared enemies.”

gazahamaspalestineisrael

Today In 60 Seconds

Iran-Israel crisis: Dangers still high with little room for diplomacy

Trump's NYC hush-money trial: What to watch for

What will Israel's invasion of Rafah look like?

Ukraine will define the future of NATO

What Florida's abortion rulings mean for the 2024 US election

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest