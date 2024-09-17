Menu Icon
Paging Hezbollah: Apparent Israeli attack wounds hundreds

​People gather outside a hospital as more than 1,000 people, including Hezbollah fighters and medics, were wounded when the pagers they use to communicate exploded across Lebanon, according to a security source, in Beirut, Lebanon September 17, 2024.

REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

People of a certain age will recall the metaphoric expression “blowing up my pager,” but this was something altogether more literal: On Tuesday at around 3:30 p.m. local time, pagers belonging to more than 2,800 people in Lebanon and Syria actually blew up, killing at least nine and maiming hundreds.

The pagers were reportedly used by affiliates of Hezbollah, the powerful, Iran-backed militant group and political party that is currently locked in a low-level war with Israel. The group recently bought the pagers to evade signal tracking. The victims, many of whom were reportedly civilians, included Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, who was wounded.

Who did it? Lebanon and Hezbollah blame Israel, but Israeli authorities have not commented.

How does one even do this? There are two theories. One is a mass hack of the pagers, which forced their lithium batteries to overload until they spontaneously combusted. But some outlets are pointing to packing, not hacking: Israel reportedly hid explosives inside Taiwanese-made pagers that were then sent to Lebanon. Either way, a stunning operation.

The attack is a strategic blow to Hezbollah’s communications, but also a psychological one. Hezbollah has sworn to retaliate. So far the group – and its Iranian patrons – have tried to avoid a wider conflict. But after Israel appears to have paged Hezbollah like this – how will the group respond?

