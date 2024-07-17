Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

US to scrap Gaza pier project

​FILE PHOTO: A soldier stands at Trident Pier, a temporary pier to deliver aid, off the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, near the Gaza coast, June 25, 2024.

FILE PHOTO: A soldier stands at Trident Pier, a temporary pier to deliver aid, off the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, near the Gaza coast, June 25, 2024.

REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

US military officials announced Wednesday they would dismantle the floating pier they had attempted to operate off the coast of Gaza, ending a troubled, expensive, monthslong mission to provide aid to civilians in the enclave.

Star-crossed from the start, the $230 million pier was announced in March, but did not come online until May. It broke apart in rough waters and was operational for about 20 days in total. It is currently anchored in the Israeli port of Ashdod.

During the time it did manage to stay open, managed to deliver about 8,000 metric tons of aid — roughly equivalent to what humanitarian agencies say needs to enter Gaza every day. And the price tag for this meager offering? $230 million, give or take.

The pier was pitched as a way to ensure Gazans on the verge of starvation could access food, medicine, and clean water while allowing Israel to continue its military campaign against Hamas. A UN-backed global hunger monitor reported last week that over 495,000 people are facing the most severe level of food insecurity, approximately 22% of the population, and hunger is widespread.
gaza aidgazapalestinepalestiniansisraelusaus aid to gazaisrael hamas warfaminemalnutritionhungergaza pier

Today In 60 Seconds

Why Trump really wanted JD Vance as running mate

Trump's pick for VP: JD Vance

Biden and Trump both betting debates will make the other look bad

Will the Trump attack shift GOP approach at the RNC?

NATO Summit: Biden's uncertain future worries US allies

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest