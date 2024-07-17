We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
US to scrap Gaza pier project
US military officials announced Wednesday they would dismantle the floating pier they had attempted to operate off the coast of Gaza, ending a troubled, expensive, monthslong mission to provide aid to civilians in the enclave.
Star-crossed from the start, the $230 million pier was announced in March, but did not come online until May. It broke apart in rough waters and was operational for about 20 days in total. It is currently anchored in the Israeli port of Ashdod.
During the time it did manage to stay open, managed to deliver about 8,000 metric tons of aid — roughly equivalent to what humanitarian agencies say needs to enter Gaza every day. And the price tag for this meager offering? $230 million, give or take.The pier was pitched as a way to ensure Gazans on the verge of starvation could access food, medicine, and clean water while allowing Israel to continue its military campaign against Hamas. A UN-backed global hunger monitor reported last week that over 495,000 people are facing the most severe level of food insecurity, approximately 22% of the population, and hunger is widespread.