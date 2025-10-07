What We’re Watching: Trump and Carney to discuss Canada tariffs, Macron under pressure to resign

Carney heads to Washington, seeking tariff relief from Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday seeking relief from US tariffs that have hit key exports. It comes after Trump threatened to impose an additional 25% tariff on trucks entering the country on Monday , a move that would significantly disrupt the auto industry's supply chains. Trump has already imposed a 35% tariff on Canadian goods, citing disputed claims about migration and fentanyl. Hopes for progress today are low, but as next year’s North American trade deal review is looming, Carney aims to preserve ties with the US president while strengthening them with Mexico to increase Canada’s leverage.

France’s Macron under pressure to step down

L’etat, c’est.. en émoi? France is in political turmoil as pressure grows on President Emmanuel Macron to resign or call snap elections. Yesterday, France’s fifth Prime Minister in two years resigned just hours after forming his cabinet. Europe’s second largest economy has been deadlocked since a 2024 snap election resulted in a hung parliament. The centrist Macron has long been under pressure from the surging far right National Rally, as well as from a left wing coalition that effectively prevented the far right from winning even bigger in 2024. But now mainstream allies are breaking with him too. Will Macron make it to the end of his term in 2027?