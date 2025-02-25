Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Is President Trump's Russia pivot a win for China?

Is President Trump's Russia pivot a win for China?play icon
- YouTube
youtu.be

Is the Trump administration’s rapid shift in diplomatic relations with Russia and push for a ceasefire deal in Ukraine a win for China? On GZERO World, Ian Bremmer asked US Senator Elissa Slotkin for her reaction to the 90-minute phone call between President Trump and Vladimir Putin, a move that upended three years of US-led efforts to isolate Russia from the West diplomatically. Slotkin, a former CIA officer, and Pentagon official warned that China is closely watching how the US handles Ukraine, viewing it as a test of America’s resolve that could have major implications for Taiwan and global stability. The Trump administration has made it clear it doesn’t want to play global peacemaker and that Europe needs to step up to maintain its own defenses. With global power dynamics quickly shifting, will America maintain its leadership role or leave a leadership vacuum for China to fill?

“This is a bigger issue than just Russia-Ukraine. The Chinese are watching everything that’s going on here,” Slotkin says, “They’re watching American staying power. They’re trying to understand if America cares about democracies getting invaded or if they’ll roll over eventually.”


GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, the award-winning weekly global affairs series, airs nationwide on US public television stations (check local listings).

New digital episodes of GZERO World are released every Monday on YouTube. Don't miss an episode: subscribe to GZERO's YouTube channel and turn on notifications (🔔).

From Your Site Articles
ian bremmergzero world with ian bremmertrump 2.0natorussia ukraine warrussiaukraineputinzelenskyelissa slotkinrussia ukraineus chinaxi jinpingus china relations

More from GZERO

​U.S. President Donald Trump hosts his first cabinet meeting with Elon Musk in attendance as he sits next to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 26, 2025.

The rundown of Trump’s first Cabinet meeting

​Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a press conference, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2025.
Analysis

GZERO Explains: The curious case of Trump’s rare earths deal in Ukraine

Mark Brown, prime minister of the Cook Islands
What We're Watching

China cooks up trouble in the South Pacific

Israel turns the screws on Syria's new leader
Middle East

Israel turns the screws on Syria's new leader

Friedrich Merz, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Alice Weidel
News

Can Friedrich Merz be the leader Germany – and Europe – needs?