Netanyahu’s UN bombast belies bigger problems

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu didn’t mince his words during his fiery 40-minute address at the United Nations, lauding his country’s military efforts over the last year.

“We’ve hammered the Houthis, including yesterday. We crushed the bulk of Hamas’ terror machine. We’ve crippled Hezbollah, taking out most of its leaders and much of its weapons arsenal,” said Netanyahu.

“We destroyed Assad’s armaments in Syria. We deterred Iran’s Shiite militias in Iraq. And most importantly, and above anything else that I can say to you that we did in this past year – in this past decade – we devastated Iran’s atomic weapons and ballistic missiles program.”

For all the harsh rhetoric and usual props – the Israeli leader conducted a pop quiz from the dais using giant cue cards – Netanyahu’s speech masked what has otherwise been a difficult week for him. His flight from Tel Aviv to New York avoided mainland Europe, presumably over fears that he would be arrested by the International Criminal Court on suspicion of war crimes. Several Western countries – including some who have historically backed Israel – recognized Palestinian statehood. There were also coordinated walkouts ahead of Netanyahu’s speech, just like last year, while Netanyahu’s supporters lauded the prime minister from the gallery.

Meanwhile, the war in Gaza is set to reach the two-year mark. Israel will once again mourn the 1,200 lives lost in the terroristic attack on Oct. 7, 2023, as well as the hundreds who were taken hostage by Hamas on that day.

“It is time, as we approach the Jewish high holidays that speak of taking score of what you did and what you did not do over the last year, that maybe [Netanyahu] also has time to reflect and understand that it is time for him, as well, from a Jewish perspective, to do the right thing,” Ruby Chen, whose son Itay was killed on Oct. 7, 2023, told GZERO at the United Nations, “Which is getting a deal to allow 48 families to be reunited with their loved ones again.”

Itay’s remains are still in Hamas hands.

Israel’s invasion of Gaza post-Oct. 7 has garnered international condemnation and accusations of genocide. Yet Netanyahu’s mission is incomplete: Hamas lives on, albeit in weakened form, and 48 hostages – 20 of whom are believed to be alive – remain in captivity. All the while, the Israeli leader’s standing in the international arena, even within the MAGA camp, has diminished – as he acknowledged during his address.

The Trump administration, meanwhile, is hoping to push Bibi to finally end the brutal war – one that has left over 65,000 Gazans dead, per the Hamas-run health ministry. The White House presented a peace plan to Arab and Muslim leaders at the UN this week that includes the immediate return of all remaining hostages, a permanent ceasefire, and an international advisory group overseeing a Palestinian administration of Gaza. The plan also says that no Gazans can be forcibly removed from the enclave. Washington is hoping that it can leverage its personal relationships with Gulf states to press Israel and the Palestinians to accept its terms.

“I think that's a fantastic plan and very well thought out,” Albert Tamman, a finance worker who travelled from London to attend Netanyahu’s speech, told GZERO. “It’s good that it’s other Muslim countries that take over, so the population can relate to their leaders.”

Netanyahu, however, has resisted recent efforts for a ceasefire, frustrating his allies , electorate , and adversaries alike. It’s unclear whether he or the Palestinians will accept the latest US proposal. The Israeli leader’s speech, though, suggested he still has plans for Gaza.

“Free the hostages now,” he said, in a message that was being streamed to cellphones in Gaza. “If you do, you will live. If you don’t, Israel will hunt you down.”