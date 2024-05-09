We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Hard Numbers: Chinese cities lift home-buying restrictions, Humanitarian aid ship sets sail, Car gun theft triples, Opposition wins in North Macedonia, Malaysia introduces orangutan diplomacy
230 million: On Thursday, officials in Hangzhou and Xi’an, cities with a combined population of more than 25 million people, lifted all restrictions on buying new homes. The moves are part of a push by many Chinese cities to bolster the country’s sagging property market. The announcements drew more than230 million views on the social media site Weibo.
1: Thefirst ship moving humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza departed Thursday for a floating platform built by the US military. On arrival, the cargo will be transferred to smaller US vessels that will then bring it ashore.
3: A new report finds the rate of guns stolen from cars in the United States hastripled over the past decade. In 2022, the last year for which stats are available, about 112,000 guns were reported stolen in the US, and just over half were taken from automobiles, most of them parked outside people’s homes.
58: Following an election earlier this week in North Macedonia, the opposition VRMO will control58 of the 120 seats in Parliament and the presidency. As a result, party officials say they can form a coalition government with like-minded allies to defy demands from Bulgaria’s government to recognize rights for the country’s Bulgarian minority in its constitution. Bulgaria can block North Macedonia’s bid to join the European Union, which requires unanimous approval of all members.2: Malaysia’s government announced a plan to send rare orangutans, majestic primates only found in the jungles of Borneo and Sumatra, as gifts to zoos in countries that buy its palm oil. Malaysia isthe world’s second-largest producer of palm oil, a product found in more than half of supermarket packaged products. The EU said last year it wouldphase out the import of palm oil as a biofuel because its production encourages deforestation in some of the last regions where orangutans live wild.