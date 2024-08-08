Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Russian forces struggle to beat back Ukraine’s bold advance

Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks with Acting Governor of the Kursk region Alexei Smirnov via a video link outside Moscow, Russia August 8, 2024.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks with Acting Governor of the Kursk region Alexei Smirnov via a video link outside Moscow, Russia August 8, 2024.

Gavriil Grigorov/Reuters

As Russia struggles for a third day to beat back hundreds of Ukrainian troops who crossed the border Tuesday into Russia’s Kursk region, there is still little verifiable information about what’s happening there.

There are credible reports that, unlike two previous raids into Russian territory in the spring of 2023 which relied on Russian and Polish volunteers, this operation “is organized and commanded by the Ukrainian General Staff and involves conventional forces,” military analystKonrad Myzika wrote on Thursday.

It’s still not clear what Ukraine means to accomplish with this bold move. Maybe it’s a bid to slow Russian advances along the front in Ukraine’s Donetsk region by forcing Russian commanders to divert troops from Ukrainian territory to defend Russian land. If that’s the goal, there are early signs itmight be working — though there were reports on Thursday that Russia has recalledWagner Group mercenaries from Africa to help reverse the Ukrainian advance.

If part of the goal was to embarrass Russian President Vladimir Putin, that too shows early signs of success. The Kremlin, indifferent to Western eye-rolling at the absurdity of many of its public statements, has described Ukraine’s fast-tempo push into Russia as a “provocation” and a “terrorist attack.”

For the moment, the Ukrainians are holding their own while the Russians struggle to respond.

russiaukraine

Today In 60 Seconds

UK far-right riots and Elon Musk's role

What Tim Walz adds to Kamala Harris' campaign

Why Putin agreed to the US-Russia prisoner swap

Biden's Supreme Court reform has zero chance of becoming law

Will Kamala Harris’ momentum last in the race against Trump?

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest