We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
DNC protesters urge Harris to stop sending arms to Israel
Protesters incensed over US support for Israel amid the war in Gaza gathered in Chicago’s Union Park on Monday as the Democratic National Convention kicked off just blocks away in the United Center. They accused the Biden administration of enabling “genocide” in the enclave by continuing to provide Israel with arms amid a devastating war that’s killed over 40,000 Palestinians.
The protesters carried signs that said both Democrats and Republicans have “blood on their hands” and called for an end to US aid to Israel. Some sold t-shirts with pro-Palestinian slogans for $25, pledging to donate the money toward relief in Gaza.
“It’s incredibly important that we get a cease-fire, at the very least,” protester Jousef Shkoukani, 29, told GZERO Media.
“For Palestinians, it’s incredibly important that people start to recognize that we’re not just numbers and that we’re dying in large quantities based on Israel’s indiscriminate bombing,” added Shkoukani, a Chicagoan whose father immigrated to the US from Palestine.
Shkoukani, one of thousands who protested on Monday, said that he previously knocked on doors for President Joe Biden but now identifies as an independent. He said the Democratic Party has “talked the talk but never walked the walk with respect to its policies on Middle Eastern affairs,” adding that what the protesters are looking for from Vice President Kamala Harris and Democrats is “a commitment to a permanent cease-fire if elected.”
Chicago has been bracing for major protests surrounding the DNC for months amid the continued fighting in Gaza, particularly after divisive demonstrations at US college campuses earlier this year. There’s a heavy, palpable police presence in the city. And while Monday’s protests were largely peaceful, a small group of demonstrators broke through a barrier near the convention, and several were reportedly detained by police.
Though the mood inside the United Center was far more celebratory, the war was also an inescapable topic. Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York praised Harris’ support for a cease-fire in Gaza in her remarks to the convention and was met with loud applause. Later on, Biden said his administration was working around the clock to bring the hostages home from Gaza and secure a cease-fire to end the war. He went on to say that the protesters out on the streets of Chicago had “a point,” adding that “a lot of innocent people are being killed, on both sides.” But most of the prominent Democrats who took to the convention stage largely used their time to tout Harris’ qualifications for president while blasting former President Donald Trump as a convicted felon and danger to democracy.
More Gaza-related protests are planned for this week, and the beginnings of an encampment could be spotted in Union Park — next to a sign that read “PIG FREE ZONE.” We’ll be watching to see how the demonstrations play out, and whether they influence the tone and direction of the convention in the days ahead.